FRYEBURG — The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center’s “Bradley Backstage” concert series returns Friday, Sept. 13. The first concert of the 2019-20 series, at 7:30 p.m., will feature the Mike Levine Quintet. Pianist Mike Levine will be accompanied by drummer Craig Bryan, bassist Al Hospers, saxophonist Mike Sakash and guitarist Jarrod Taylor for an evening of Latin jazz standards and originals.

Born in Miami, Levine has developed a well-deserved reputation as a musician, producer, bandleader and composer. He’s performed and recorded with Mel Torme, Michael Bolton, David Sanborn and John Secada, and he has three CDs under his own name. The latest, “Star Gazing,” features acclaimed David Letterman bassist Will Lee and Andy Snitzer (Eric Clapton).

“Bradley Backstage” concerts “flip” the theater and seat the audience on-stage with the performers, creating a much more intimate and unforgettable live concert experience.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Visit www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232 to purchase tickets in advance. The LHE/PAC is at 18 Bradley St. on the Fryeburg Academy campus.

