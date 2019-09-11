LEWISTON — Police found the body of a Lewiston man Tuesday — a week after he had been reported missing.

The body of 53-year-old Stephen Brown was discovered in a wooded area off Winter Street, near his home, according to Maine Public Safety Spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The death was not considered suspicious, McCausland said. Brown was last seen alive Aug. 26 as he was leaving his home, police said. A State Police dog helped find the body Tuesday afternoon.

Brown’s mother, Ivy Brown, described her son as a devoted family man who was particularly close with his younger brother William.

“Even back in school, if William got into some kind of trouble, Stephen was always right there for him,” she said. “Those two were wicked close.”

Stephen Brown had three children, she said.

