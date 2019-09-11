HOULTON – Anne Calder Callnan, 59, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Eastern Maine Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Beverly, Mass., Nov. 6, 1959 to Donald William and Barbara Estelle. At a young age she moved to Yarmouth, Maine, which led to her lifelong love of the ocean. She graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1978 and Casco Bay College with a medical secretary degree. She married Douglas Callnan on Oct. 11, 1980, and they soon moved to Houlton where they made their lives and became very active members of the community. Anne did secretarial work for local lawyers and brokers as well as Louisiana Pacific. In 1984, Anne moved into the family business with her husband, Douglas, and they worked side by side at Aroostook Milling Company until 2008. At which time she and Doug started a new venture, Agri-Cal Inc., where they continued to work together until the present. She was known for her energy and love of the outdoors being an avid hiker, skier, biker, snowmobiler, and at least 12 winter climbs of Mount Katahdin. In recent years Anne and her friends formed a cookbook club where they gathered monthly and enjoyed fine cooking and camaraderie.

She was a very active member of her beloved Houlton community donating her time and energy in many ways. She served on the boards of the Houlton Fair Association, Chiputneticook Lakes International Conservancy (CLIC), Health Services Foundation, Houlton Regional Hospital, Garden Club, The County Co-op, Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, being past president and several other civic organizations.

Anne had a fun loving personality and will be remembered for her generous giving spirit, being the perfect hostess, her willingness to help anyone, kindness, and compassion for others.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas of 38 years; sisters, Jane Reed Torres of Houlton and Susan Farrally-Plourde of Florida and brother, Paul Spurling and life partner, Regina, of California. In addition, she is survived by in-law siblings, Kathy Callnan and Gerry, Nancy Kuliga and Greg, Mary Beth Fitzpatrick and Albert, Maureen Callnan and Joe and Bert Callnan and Trish. Anne was a loving aunt and second mother to, Annie, Ben, Daisy, Erica, Mirynne, Jonathan, Matthew, Justin, Kendall, Cole and Tess. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a niece, Aimee Fitzpatrick.

A Christian burial outside of mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Mary of the Visitation Church with Deacon Al Burleigh officiating. A celebration of Anne’s life will be held immediately following at the Houlton Community Golf Club.

Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com

Those who wish to remember Anne in a special way may make gifts in her memory payable to

The County Co-op and Farm Store

c/o Dunn Funeral Home

11 Park St.

Houlton, ME 04730

« Previous

Next »