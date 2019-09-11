Charges
Lewiston
- Michael Mitchell, 44, of 134 Horton St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay fines and fees, 11:46 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Marc Dehetre, 33, of 85 Old Plains Road, Poland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:21 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Robert Arundel, 37, of 108 Sabattus St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:34 a.m. Wednesday on Sabattus Street.
- Donald Harrington, 51, of 46 Edgecomb Road, Lisbon, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines and fees, 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at the police station.
Auburn
- Brianna Melendez, 21, of 9 Maple St., on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:46 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
