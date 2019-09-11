Androscoggin County
• Alan Curran, 45, of Mechanic Falls, on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 7:02 p.m. Saturday on South Main Street in Mechanic Falls.
Lewiston
• Christopher Hopkins, 37, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 11:05 p.m. Saturday at Sabattus and Russell streets.
• Jean Marie Vianney Kabango, 51, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:01 a.m. Sunday at 112 Howe St.
• Jennifer Landers, 35, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, failure to stop for an officer, theft by unauthorized use, criminal mischief, and failure to sign a criminal summons, 9:02 a.m. Sunday at 48 Knox St.
• Kasandra Wagg, 25, of Durham, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 5:21 p.m. Sunday at Motel 6.
