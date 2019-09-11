This November it is critical that Lewiston elects a mayor to guide the city toward opportunities. Residents need someone who will work with the city council to get things done to benefit our community.
Mark Cayer is that person.
As a Lewiston business owner for 42 years, I value his economic development vision plan. It clearly shows he understands the assets the community needs to foster positive economic growth.
Cayer will focus on the needs of all citizens, no matter their age, or where they live — suburbs or the city center.
He is a man of integrity, honesty and vision. He values open dialogue and will always work toward solutions to build consensus.
Those qualities, along with his six years of past experience on the city council and as chairman of the school board, make him the right choice.
For progress and steady leadership, vote Mark Cayer for mayor.
Sandy Marquis, Lewiston
