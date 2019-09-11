NORTH LIVERMORE — The LaClaires will perform a gospel concert at the North Livermore Baptist Church 619 Federal Road Livermore on Saturday September 21 at 6 p.m.

Phil and Ellen LaClaire perform traditional acoustic music for folks from Maine to Oklahoma. Their beautiful, old-time harmony delights audiences of all ages, and their easy-going arrangements add a comfortable charm to any venue

The LaClaires have been performing together for over 30 years; first with their two daughters, then with Phil’s Mom, and finally with many talented musical friends who often travel and perform with them.

Often referred to as bluegrass, gospel, folk, traditional, and acoustic, the LaClaire’s music is presented with soothing vocals, guitar, banjo, upright bass, mandolin, and an occasional fiddle. Their obvious love for singing (and for each other!) helps their eager audiences settle in for a comfortable, lilting stroll down memory lane.

There is no charge (free will offering) and is open to the public. Call 897-3165 for more info.

