JAY — The Whistle Stop Trail 23rd Annual ATV Toy Run will be held rain or shine on September 14 and participants can meet near McDonald’s parking lot in Jay at 7:30 a.m. or at the end of the Whistle Stop Trail on the Town Farm Road at 9 a.m. Everyone must register between 8-9:45 a.m. Meal tickets will be handed out and we will sell raffle tickets at this time.

Again, this year, Santa will be leading the ride and it is a family event so bring the children. Participants can either bring a new toy (in a bag protected for dust) or a cash donation. All toys will be distributed by Western ME Community Action (Operation Santa) to help families during the holidays.

At 10 a.m., Santa will lead the ATVs on the journey to deliver the toys to Canton. All ATV’s will head down the trail where local fire departments and police departments will help with road crossings to ensure the safety of the riders. For everyone’s safety please stay together as a group and no horseplay! By law, anyone under 18 must wear helmets. So, join the fun and do something nice for the children and families in the surrounding area.

Over the years the clubs are proud to say we have raised $87,282.02 in toys and cash donations for the community. We have worked with Operation Santa in Wilton to ensure the shelves are well stocked and ready for the holiday season. Please purchase a safe toy for whatever age group you desire and make sure to remember that all kids need nice warm hats and mittens too. We give it our all and try to make each event better than the last to let landowners know we respect the use of their land.

The event is sponsored by the Western ME ATV Club, Canton Trail Riders and the Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club. Morning activities will include raffles, 50/50, and Santa fun tickets. Hot coffee and donuts will be for sale in Farmington. In Jay we will also have some dealer displays to browse through.

The ride begins on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington at 10 a.m. and ends in Jay for a free BBQ. We will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and delicious salads waiting for our hungry riders. ATV clubs all over the state are looking for members. Please look for applications and join us for some fun and adventures.

Please help make this year a success. Any questions call: Bob Dalot 897-2926, Rene Grondin 897-5501 or Brian Jordan 357-4460.

