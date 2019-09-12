RUMFORD — A Mexico teenager was injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving was and a tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of Routes 2 and 5.

Phoenix Hughes, 17, was taken to Rumford Hospital in serious condition with head trauma, then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, police Sgt. Doug Maifeld wrote in a news release.

The 7 a.m. crash occurred as Hughes was driving west on Route 2 in a 2005 Jeep Liberty and a vehicle in front of her turned right on Route 5, Maifeld said.

Hughes pulled into the oncoming lane to go around the vehicle and saw an oncoming vehicle. Pulling back into her lane, she overcorrected and struck the guardrail, lost control of her vehicle, which was struck by a 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig, operated by William Morris, 34, of Hiram. He was not injured.

The crash is being reconstructed by Maine State Police.

