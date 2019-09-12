Safiya Khalid’s experience and work ethic make her well-suited to represent Ward 1 on the Lewiston City Council.
As a recent college graduate who has worked diligently in her professional life, Khalid will bring the right experience to the city council.
I have had the pleasure of seeing Khalid’s work in the Lewiston Democratic Party, helping to elect local progressives during the past few years, and I am certain she will bring the same committed energy to her seat on the council.
Safiya Khalid is a hard-working candidate who will serve Ward 1 well and add a needed voice to the council.
Alicia Rea, Lewiston
