NORWAY — The 2019 Christmastide Community Vocal Choir begins rehearsals on Sunday, September 29, at 3 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine. All voices and all ages, from high school and beyond, are encouraged to join the choir. No memorization, no auditions and no church affiliations are required. All are welcome! Please arrive a few minutes early to put together you music folder and connect with old and new friends. Performances will be December 14 and 15.

For the past 17 years, the Christmastide Choir, composed of church and community members, has presented a seasonal/sacred concert to full houses. The tradition continues this year under the choral direction of Shirli Allen Heald, and the piano accompaniment of Elaine Emery. The concerts will be held the second weekend in December, Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, at 3 p.m. The show is a wonderful way for all ages to merrily sing in the holiday season!

In addition to choral music, the English Hand Bell Choir of the Second Congregational Church will joyfully perform in Christmastide 2019. If you are interested in ringing, please contact director, Elaine Emery or the church office at 743-2290.

