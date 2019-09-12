NORWAY — The Center for an Ecology-Based Economy in Norway will be hosting its fifth Annual Electric Vehicle Expo this Saturday at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School from 12-4. For the first time, the event will also feature solar power, becoming the “CEBE Solar & EV Expo” moving forward.

This free event, coinciding with National Drive Electric Week, will still give attendees an opportunity to meet EV owners, see and ride in a wide variety of EVs, and drive electric cars supplied by area dealers. Electric Bicycles will also be available for test rides.

In addition to the ride and drive event, there will be a series of short presentations in the high school from local experts on EV Basics, Maine’s new charging network funded by the Volkswagen emissions settlement, and CEBE’s own Western Maine EV Charging Network. New this year, will be a focus on solar power, making the critical connection between EV’s and renewable energy. Presentations will include Solar Basics, Solar Trackers, an update on Maine’s solar policy, and exciting new developments regarding CEBE’s Community Solar Farm. Roberta Hill from the Western Maine chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby will also be presenting.

Food and refreshments will be for sale throughout the day, provided by Café Di Coco of Bethel. Vouchers for free food will be given to all test drivers and riders. There will also be a raffle for various prizes throughout the day with a live auction for a set of Nokian all-weather or winter tires of the winner’s choice, donated by Paris Autobarn to be held at 1:55.

Attendees to the event will also have the opportunity to visit with representatives from some of Maine’s premiere environmental organizations who are sponsoring the Expo, including the Natural Resource Council of Maine, Sierra Club Maine, and CEBE. Sponsoring solar installers, including ReVision Energy, Insource Renewables, and GarbonKane Integrated Solar Builders will also be on hand to answer questions about the burgeoning solar movement. Other sponsors for the event include Maine Eco Heat, who will be on hand to talk about cutting edge heat pump technology for home heating, as well as Lee Auto, Paris Autobarn, Drive Electric Maine, and the Maine Electric Vehicle Association.

Electric Vehicle and eBike owners are encouraged to come and show off their cars and bikes and share their experience with electric mobility.

National Drive Electric Week, September 14-22, 2019, is a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today’s widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. They are fun to drive, are less expensive and more convenient to fuel than gasoline vehicles, are better for the environment, promote local jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil. If you are

