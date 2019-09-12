LEWISTON — The Downtown Lewiston Association will host its first Sip and Savor Week from Sept. 14 to 22, during which restaurants and businesses in the downtown will offer special menus and drinks.

Mike Dostie, chairman of the Downtown Lewiston Association, said planning began in February but was put on the back burner while the nonprofit organization set up the first Trek Downtown, which took place in June.

“Downtown Lewiston Association formed a little over a year ago in an effort to find ways to enhance the downtown and promote economic vitality,” Dostie said. “It dawned on all of us that we have a number of really great restaurants. After that, we tried to find some ways to highlight them.”

Ten businesses — Cowbell Grill & Tap, Boba, Fish Bones Grill, DaVinci’s Eatery, Forage Market, Orchid, The Pub at Baxter, The Vault, Hampton by Hilton and the Lewiston Farmers Market — will offer special menus, drink specials and/or tastings during the week.

Dostie said he hopes to make it an annual event.

“We’re hoping to let the event grow organically year to year,” Dostie said. “All too often, with event planning, you plan for a massive event the first year and run out of steam. We want to try to start smaller with some engaged businesses and build on it next year.”

For more information on the event, including a full schedule, visit www.sipandsavorweek.com.

