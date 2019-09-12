LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Central Maine Community College, 1250 Turner St., Auburn.
The event offers participants a chance to check out the CMCC campus and the college’s career offerings, and to network.
Catering will be provided by the CMCC catering and culinary departments with a cash bar provided by Dad’s Place.
There is no cost to attend. For further information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.
