NORWAY — Beginning September 16, 2019, Norway Memorial Library (NML) and 66 other Maine libraries begin a one-year pilot project called the Maine Reciprocal Borrowing Program. The project allows cardholders to visit, browse, and borrow items from participating libraries. This is in addition to the current system of requesting items through the library’s online catalog for delivery to NML.

“It’s an increase in service to library cardholders which is always a good thing. It happens to be starting in Library Card Sign Up Month so I hope it inspires even more people to get and use a library card,” said Beth Kane, NML director.

The pilot is a project of Maine State Library and Network Maine. It was opened to libraries that are part of the Minerva, MILS, or URSUS systems overseen by Network Maine.

Norway Memorial Library is located at 258 Main Street in Norway. For more information about the library or the Maine Reciprocal Borrowing Program pilot, call 743-5309 ext.1 or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

