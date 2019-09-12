100 years ago: 1919

The Auburn W.C.T.U. met this afternoon in the New Odd Fellows Hall. The program was on “Child Welfare and Anti-Narcotics.” In charge was Mrs. Susie Rogers, music was furnished by the I.T.L.

50 years ago: 1969

What’s green and white on one side, black and white on the other side, has a picture of George Washington. and is exchangeable for various and sundry commodities? If you said a dollar bill, you’re wrong. Thomas Simpson of 37 Carson St., Auburn, brought the above-described bill to the Journal office this morning, and sure enough, it was a 106-year-old 3-cent piece. The piece of paper is colored much the same as the present-day paper money, with a picture of Washington on the front, and a green seal with a three in the center, bordered with 16 stars, on the other side of the bill. Simpson found the curio while tearing up a floor in a home at 2 Goff St., Auburn. He said he took it to three local banks, and the folks there were willing to exchange it for 3 cents, but Mr. Simpson declined their kind offers.

25 years ago: 1994

Horse-drawn vantage fire equipment will be in Saturday’s parade as part of the 31st annual State Firefighters Federation three-day convention, according to Farmington Fire Department Lt. Clyde Meader, chairman. A 1917 Ford Model T fire truck, the first chemical truck used in Farmington and now at the Owls Head Transportation Museum, arrived on the Farmington Fairgrounds Friday. Meader said other old-time equipment will be in the parade as well as modern equipment, marching units and floats entered by area groups and organizations. Horses started coming on to the grounds Friday afternoon to draw antique fire equipment.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: