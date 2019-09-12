AUBURN – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed in the leg at a home on Highland Avenue.

Friends of the injured man applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding as rescue crews rushed to 37 Highland Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Police said the injury did not appear life-threatening. The victim initially declined medical treatment, but he was ultimately taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in the assault. Police were interviewing several people who were inside the home at the time of the stabbing.

It appeared that the man suffered the wound while in the basement portion of the 2 1/2 story house. Highland Avenue runs between Court Street and Western Promenade.

The assault was still being investigated later Thursday.

