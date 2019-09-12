Leadership comes in many forms and some styles work better than others depending on the situation. For Lewiston, I believe Mark Cayer has the leadership and experience the city needs.
He is willing to listen to all sides of an issue; talk through long-term and short-term impacts; and then make informed decisions that benefit all stakeholders.
The passion he has for this city is unending. He represents Lewiston in a positive and exciting way that is contagious, while still understanding the tough work that needs to be achieved.
I truly believe that with Cayer at the helm, Lewiston can shake the old perceptions and be seen as the fantastic city it really is.
A vote for Mark Cayer is an investment in the city’s future.
Monique Roy, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Jon Mennealy: LHS has some incredible offerings
-
Opinion
Henry Aaron: Everyone should care about this report on Social Security
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Taking good money from bad people
-
Opinion
Monique Roy: Mark Cayer has the experience needed
-
Opinion
Helaine Olen: Thursday’s debate should include discussion of public education