Leadership comes in many forms and some styles work better than others depending on the situation. For Lewiston, I believe Mark Cayer has the leadership and experience the city needs.

He is willing to listen to all sides of an issue; talk through long-term and short-term impacts; and then make informed decisions that benefit all stakeholders.

The passion he has for this city is unending. He represents Lewiston in a positive and exciting way that is contagious, while still understanding the tough work that needs to be achieved.

I truly believe that with Cayer at the helm, Lewiston can shake the old perceptions and be seen as the fantastic city it really is.

A vote for Mark Cayer is an investment in the city’s future.

Monique Roy, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »