HARRISON — A Livermore Falls man suffered serious injuries to his neck and head Thursday morning when he fell asleep while driving a truck and it struck a guardrail, according to police.

Miguel Sprauge-Karr, 23, was driving a 2019 GMC 3500 truck owned by J Pratt Construction Inc. of Hebron when the truck hit the guardrail, went off the road and struck a tree at about 6:30 a.m., according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sprauge-Karr was driving south on Norway Road/Route 117 when the crash occurred. He was taken to Bridgton Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Stewart said.

