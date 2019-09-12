HARRISON — A Livermore Falls man suffered serious injuries to his neck and head Thursday morning when he fell asleep while driving a truck and it struck a guardrail, according to police.
Miguel Sprauge-Karr, 23, was driving a 2019 GMC 3500 truck owned by J Pratt Construction Inc. of Hebron when the truck hit the guardrail, went off the road and struck a tree at about 6:30 a.m., according to Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sprauge-Karr was driving south on Norway Road/Route 117 when the crash occurred. He was taken to Bridgton Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Stewart said.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins’ goal clear after Stanley Cup Final disappointment
-
Boston Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts reaches 50 doubles, Red Sox beat Blue Jays
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: ‘Respectfully request’ isn’t quite enough
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Trade war is a weapon against China’s spy war
-
Opinion
Anna Eshoo, Adam Schiff: Reliance on China for pharmaceutical drugs is security threat