Thursday, Sept. 12
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
SAD 17 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Otisfield Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Sumner Fire Dept. – 6:30 p.m.
