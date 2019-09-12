Thursday, Sept. 12

Norway Planning Board 7 p.m.

West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.

Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

SAD 17 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Otisfield Planning Board – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Otisfield Selectboard 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Norway Selectboard 7 p.m.

Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.

Hartford Selectboard 7 p.m.

Sumner Fire Dept.  – 6:30 p.m.

