HEBRON — Roland Jordan of the Maine Old Cemeteries Association (MOCA) briefed the Hebron Historical Society on the history of graves and lot markers.

Prior to the early 1700s most burials were family plots using field stones or wooden markers. The transition to slate markers in Maine occurred around 1700 with towns beginning to maintain some burial grounds. The transition to cemeteries occurred between 1800 and 1825. It was noted that Mount Auburn was New England’s first rural cemetery in 1831

Jordan noted that MOCA is continually in the process of updating their records of the names and locations of all those buried in the state. He also provided the audience with a very comprehensive and informative list of “dos” and “don’ts” for those who might want to clean or repair the many types of stones throughout the state that need attention.

filed under: