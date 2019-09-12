Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

September 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o August 20

o September 5

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Department Heads

10:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Review School Resource Officer Contracts

• Confirm Daily MCJA Hours

• Update on IA Report

o Executive Session as May Be Needed

• Accept Resignation of Corrections Officer

o Executive Session as May Be Needed

• Acknowledge Promotion of Corrections Officer

11:30 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

• Update on Status of Audits

12:00 Lunch Recess

12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)

2:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Update on Peru Tax Payment

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

2019 Regular Meeting Schedule Commissioners Meeting October 15 9 AM Courthouse 2019 Budget Hearing October 15 6 PM Courthouse Commissioners Meeting November 19 9 AM Courthouse 2019 Budget Work Session November 19 6 PM Courthouse Commissioners Meeting December 17 9 AM Courthouse

« Previous

filed under: