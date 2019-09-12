Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
September 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o August 20
o September 5
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Department Heads
10:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Review School Resource Officer Contracts
• Confirm Daily MCJA Hours
• Update on IA Report
o Executive Session as May Be Needed
• Accept Resignation of Corrections Officer
o Executive Session as May Be Needed
• Acknowledge Promotion of Corrections Officer
11:30 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
• Update on Status of Audits
12:00 Lunch Recess
12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)
2:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Update on Peru Tax Payment
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
2019 Regular Meeting Schedule Commissioners Meeting October 15 9 AM Courthouse 2019 Budget Hearing October 15 6 PM Courthouse Commissioners Meeting November 19 9 AM Courthouse 2019 Budget Work Session November 19 6 PM Courthouse Commissioners Meeting December 17 9 AM Courthouse
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Wilton man accused of threatening woman with axe
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford County Commissioners agenda – September 17, 2019
-
Maine
In Late Show appearance, Stephen King says it’s time for Sen. Collins to go
-
Maine
Detour coming next week for Route 41 traffic in Readfield
-
Maine
Biddeford man killed in Arundel car crash