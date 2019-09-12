BETHEL — The SAD 44 board of directors will hold a district-wide referendum Nov. 5 on building a $2.4 million bus/maintenance garage next to the Telstar Middle/High School complex on Route 26.

A public hearing on the issue will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Telstar Middle/High School.

A regular school board meeting will be scheduled to follow the public hearing, if needed.

The warrant article asks voters if they favor issuing bonds for up to $2.4 million to pay for construction and equipment for the garage.

The board previously approved a proposal for a 9,500-square-foot building with two bays.

Bethel Director Danny Whitney opposed the referendum, according to Superintendent Dave Murphy.

Some directors and community members have expressed concern about the cost of the project.

Discussion about replacing the bus garage next to the wastewater treatment plant at 199 Main St. in Bethel has been ongoing for years. It was built in the 1920s and covers 7,350 square feet. A recent report by a structural engineer revealed it has failing masonry and the roof needs shoring up. Any snowfall of more than a foot will have to be removed immediately, the report said.

In other business Monday, the board received Newry Director Kelly Scott’s resignation, according to Murphy.

Selectmen are expected to appoint someone to fill the position until an election next spring.

Also, John Walker of Bethel resigned from his position of chairman of the school board and Vice Chairwoman Bonnie Largess of Newry has assumed that position, Murphy said. Temporary Vice Chairwoman Carol Everett of Bethel will be vice chairwoman.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: