BETHEL — The SAD 44 School Board Monday set Nov. 5 as the date of a district-wide referendum on whether to build a new $2.4 million bus/maintenance garage at Telstar.
There will be a public hearing on the issue Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Telstar Middle/High School.
The Nov. 5 question will read: “Do you favor authorizing the School Board of Maine School Administrative District No. 44 to issue bonds or notes in the name of the District for school construction purposes in an amount not to exceed $2,400,000 to construct and equip a transportation/maintenance garage?”
The board approved the referendum date 9-1, with Bethel Director Danny Whitney opposed, according to Supt. Dave Murphy.
Some on the board and in the community have expressed concern about the cost of the project.
Discussion about replacing the current bus garage, which is in deteriorating condition, has been ongoing for years.
A regular School Board meeting will be scheduled to follow the public hearing, if needed.
In other business Monday, the board received Newry Director Kelly Scott’s resignation, according to Murphy. Selectmen in that town are expected to appoint someone to fill the position until an election next spring.
Chairman John Walker also resigned as board chair (see related story), and Newry Director/Vice Chairman Bonnie Largess has now assumed that position, Murphy said. Vice Chairman Pro Tempore Carol Everett of Bethel will now be the vice chair.
