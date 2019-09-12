FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is making investments in Greater Franklin County through its Special Project grants.

United Way awarded Mission at the Eastward $5,000 to support the expansion of its housing ministry. The expansion is focused on meeting the growing need for wheelchair ramps so owners can safely stay independent in their own homes. The ramps will be portable and custom-made in sections so they can be reassembled at other homes once they are no longer needed.

Lisa Laflin, United Way of the Tri-Valley executive director, noted, “We were especially pleased to contribute to MATE’s housing ministry expansion for a number of reasons: First, the organization is doing good work and we welcome the opportunity to support MATE for the first time. Also, MATE has a matching grant opportunity from the Sandy River Charitable Trust so our support can leverage other contributions.”

Another $1,000 Special Projects grant will help launch Written Woods, a five-week series of workshops for those age 13 to 18 designed to inspire students to be thoughtful, engaged and perceptive leaders. The workshops will be held at Twice Sold Tales in Farmington.

Applications for special projects may be made by visiting uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/special-projects.

In addition, United Way has recently funded Giving Voice, a new literacy project that helps new readers self-publish books transcribed by Literacy Volunteers tutors and illustrated by local artists. These collaborations inspire students’ continued love of reading.

Hope Fund applicants have received just shy of $10,000 to attend summer camps, participate in therapeutic recreational opportunities, take lessons and join sports teams. To apply for the Hope Fund, visit uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/the-hope-fund.

