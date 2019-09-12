LIVERMORE — United Way will host its fourth annual Garden Party at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center on Saturday, Sept. 14, with a start time of 4 p.m. The Garden Party has become a signature event for United Way, now in its fourth year of moving around to different areas in its service area.

Attendees are invited to go back in time and rediscover Norlands while enjoying a farm-to-table meal featuring food that is all locally-sourced. There will be an open bar with a signature drink, music from Matthew Gilbert and The Racket Factory, a variety of lawn games, as well as tours of the historic Washburn mansion, meeting house and more.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased on line at www.uwtva.org/give (choose other amount and then Garden Party) or by calling 207-778-5048. Seating will be limited to 100 people.

This an opportunity to have a locally-sourced meal and mingle at the historic farm and support United Way and Community Partners. Tickets are still available; call 207-778-5048 to reserve a spot.

For more information about the United Way and upcoming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

