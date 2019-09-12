1. Thornton Academy (1-0)

It wasn’t the Golden Trojans’ usual brand of dominating football, but having the poise to rally from behind twice in their Week 1 27-13 win is a pretty good start.

2. Scarborough (1-0)

Red Storm warmed up for this week’s showdown with Bonny Eagle with dominating defensive and special teams performances in their 42-3 win over Portland.

3. Bonny Eagle (1-0)

Scots’ weapons were on full display in 49-6 win over Edward Little.

4. Marshwood (1-0)

Saturday’s crossover contest at Thornton Academy is a rare treat for hardcore high school football fans.

5. Oxford Hills (1-0)

Vikings will be tested in September with Sanford this week and Falmouth/Greely and Bonny Eagle on the horizon.

6. Falmouth/Greely (1-0)

Yachtsmen introduced themselves to Class B North with an impressive 52-6 win over Messalonskee. Lawrence will present more of a challenge.

7. Brunswick (1-0)

Dragons dominated Skowhegan, now take on former Class A dancing partner Edward Little.

8. Leavitt (1-0)

Hornets preparing for back-to-back long road trips against tough opponents, Fryeburg and Foxcroft, over the next two weeks.

9. Wells (1-0)

Warriors returned to Class C with a hard-fought 18-6 win over Winslow.

10. Kennebunk (1-0)

Rams showed they’ve reloaded in 48-13 win over Cheverus.

