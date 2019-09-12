WILTON — Police have charged a local man with threatening a previous tenant outside a residence at 530 Main St.

Korey J. Lizine, 48, was arrested Wednesday after a dispute with a 44-year-old local woman, police said.

“The woman reported that Mr. Lizine picked up an ax and threatened her with it,” Police Chief Heidi Wilcox wrote in an email.

Officer Ethan Kyes investigated and arrested Lizine without incident on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He remained there Thursday afternoon in lieu of $1,500 cash bail.

If Lizine does not make bail, he will make an initial appearance before a judge Friday.

A conviction for threatening with a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

