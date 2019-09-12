WILTON— A local man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly threatening a previous tenant outside of a residence at 530 Main St.

The 44-year-old woman from Wilton had a dispute with Korey J. Lizine, 48.

“The woman reported that Mr. Lizine picked up an axe and threatened her with it,” Police Chief Heidi Wilcox wrote in an email.

Officer Ethan Kyes investigated the matter at the Main Street location and arrested Lizine without incident.

Lizine was arrested on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He remained there Thursday afternoon being held in lieu of $1,500 cash bail.

If Lizine does not make bail, he will make an initial appearance before a judge Friday.

A conviction on a threatening charge is punishable by a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

