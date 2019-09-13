FARMINGTON — The list of things each of us is expected to accomplish on any given day can seem insurmountable and taking time to look around something there just isn’t space in the day for. On Wednesday, a glimpse of an unusual mushroom near the Franklin Journal parking lot led to unexpected results.

The camera was grabbed and the bag filled with reporter notebooks, sheets filled with information relating to recent meetings and the tape recorder were left in the car. A few pictures of the first mushroom seen were snapped. A glance to the left showed several smaller mushrooms which led to more pictures.

A trip back to the car to retrieve the other tools led to the discovery of a ghostly, flower-like mushroom just beyond. Of course a picture of that one was called for.

A movement beyond that mushroom led to the discovery of a chipmunk nibbling on berries. A portrait was snapped before the chipmunk scampered away.

A small, white mushroom was observed and recorded before heading to the steps leading to the office.

But wait! What is that? Near the steps’ deck almost camouflaged by pine needles was a toad peering out at his surroundings. More pictures followed.

That passing glimpse of the first mushroom and the decision to take a closer look led to several unexpected observances in about five minutes. The choice made turned a somewhat dreary day into a much brighter one.

What will you discover by stopping for a few minutes and observing the world around you?

