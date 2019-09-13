Literary union to host vintage cars, fashions

AUBURN — In commemoration of Auburn’s 150th birthday, the Woman’s Literary Union will host an open house featuring vintage cars and fashions from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St.

Cars from the 1930s to the 1970s will be on display outside the mansion, while inside the mansion, visitors may browse through displays of clothing styles ranging from 1870-1980. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit womansliteraryunion.org.

Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends yard sale

GREENE — Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends will host its 2019 Super Summer Yard Sale and Drive Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at 700 Main St., Rte. 202, across from Hurricane’s Cafe and next to Farris Equipment.

The organization is looking for items in good shape, new or gently used, and bottles are also welcome. Items can be delivered on Friday and Saturday. There will be no pickup. Large items such as refrigerators, stoves and sofas cannot be accepted.

Donated items, bottles and financial donations will go a long way to helping save the lives of cats in forgotten feral colonies. For the past 41 years, the group has been on a mission to save lives.

For more information, contact Norm Blais at [email protected]

Donations are needed all year round and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or at www.tommysferalfelinefriends.com/.

St. Philip Church to hold first live auction

AUBURN — St. Philip Church will hold its first live auction to benefit continued fundraising efforts for the parish. The event, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the church hall, 2365 Turner Road, will feature a selection of furniture, art work and household items donated by area residents.

Refreshments, free parking and the option to hire a “ghost bidder” for those not able to stay for all the auction, will be included. Preview of the items will begin at 4 p.m. and auctioneer Dan Carroll will begin the live portion of the auction at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 207-931-8561. The annual St. Philip Church Christmas Fair will be held in November.

Federation of blind to convene in Auburn

AUBURN — The National Federation of the Blind of Maine will hold the annual convention on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the convention opens at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., with an hour lunch break. There will be government officials and speakers present who deal with blind issues. The speaker will give an inspirational lecture on the future of the federation.

The Village Inn will offer items from the main menu, paid by the members. Door prizes and a 50/50 will be offered. The group is fundraising to support members going to the national NFB Convention. Cost for attendance is $25 and does not include lunch. Dues are $5 for all members

For information, call Faith Armstrong at 207-330-4780.

