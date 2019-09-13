FARMINGTON — St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay will host the Catholic Rural Life Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14. The 2019 edition of the festival features a lineup of special events, activities and liturgies designed to bring awareness to a call to be stewards of creation.

A keynote panel, discussing “What is Catholic Rural Life?,” will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the main room of St. Joseph Church Parish Hall, 133 Middle St. The discussion will help explain the concept of Catholic rural life and why the two parishes prioritize it.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday when Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both parishes will host a traditional flatbread demonstration in the basement of St. Joseph Church. A native of Madawaska, Dumais has been recognized for his work in spreading the popularity of buckwheat pancakes known as ployes, the traditional flatbread of the Acadians.

This demonstration will feature Dumais cooking ployes alongside an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to showcase that many food items are enjoyed across countries and cultures.

The farm-to-table supper, featuring five courses and products from over 10 local farms, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the main room of the parish hall. Tickets are $20 a seat. Most events are free and all are welcome.

The festival will open with Mass at 5 p.m. Friday at the St. Rose of Lima Parish camp on Boy Scout Road in Livermore. It will close 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a free contradance in the St. Joseph Parish Hall. Live music and free instruction will be provided.

To reserve tickets for the ticketed events, call the parish office at 207-897-2173 or visit https://strose.weshareonline.org. To view schedule updates or for more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/catholicrurallifemaine.

The parish’s bread guild, Ora Breads, will sell loaves and scones at the Farmington Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The market is about five blocks away at the corner of Main and Park streets in the district court parking lot.

