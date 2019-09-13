LEWISTON — Community Concepts is holding a career fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 124 Canal St. There are several positions available in Children and Family Services, as well as other departments.

Anyone interested is invited to stop by, talk with staff and start the application process. No appointment is needed.

For a complete list of open positions and detailed job descriptions, go to: www.community-concepts.org .

