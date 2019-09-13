SOUTH PARIS — Cyndi Robbins, owner of the Poland Spring Resort, has been named the latest Suzanne Grover Community Service Award winner by the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce. She was also recently inducted into the Maine Golf Hall of Fame.

Robbins has been either working at or owned Poland Spring Resort and Golf Club since she was 17. What she has done is bring significant improvements to the nation’s oldest continuously running golf course and resort. She has worked with the Maine Golf Association as treasurer and has hosted many significant tournaments, with much of the revenue from those events going back to charity.

