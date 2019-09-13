***SPECIAL MEETING***

AGENDA

FARMINGTON BOARD OF SELECTMEN

Thursday, September 19, 2019

6:30 p.m.

ITEM 1: Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

ITEM 2: *To Approve an Order for Referendum Vote pursuant to 30-A MRS Section 2528

ITEM 3: To Discuss Other Business

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles