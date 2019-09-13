***SPECIAL MEETING***
AGENDA
FARMINGTON BOARD OF SELECTMEN
Thursday, September 19, 2019
6:30 p.m.
ITEM 1: Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
ITEM 2: *To Approve an Order for Referendum Vote pursuant to 30-A MRS Section 2528
ITEM 3: To Discuss Other Business
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington Special Board of Selectmen Agenda for Sept. 19
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn school panel won’t fast-track superintendent’s contract
-
Politics
‘My AR is ready for you,’ Texas lawmaker tells Beto O’Rourke over assault weapons buybacks
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Firefighters stop kitchen fire from spreading in Durham
-
Maine
Camden high school student at center of lawsuit arrested for sexual assault