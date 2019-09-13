LEWISTON — Prosecutors dismissed all charges against a local man, including felony assault and robbery charges, after the victim refused to cooperate.

Last week as Mouamed Mouamed, 22, of 135½ Bartlett St. was readying for a jury trial on charges of Class A elevated aggravated assault and robbery, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said they were dismissing all charges.

Mouamed was accused in an Aug. 10, 2018, incident that left a 36-year-old man lying on his back on Knox Street, bleeding from the head and unresponsive.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a fractured skull.

He later told police he had been walking home listening to music from a portable speaker when a couple of men approached him on Knox Street. He described one of the men as Moe, with whom he’d had problems in the past. Moe said he wanted the man’s speaker and the two argued. He said Moe pushed him, then struck him in the head with a beer bottle that knocked him to the ground.

He remembered being dragged to the side of the street when someone yelled and he was left lying there. He described the stolen speaker to the police and placed its value at $30.

Because of his head injury, the man had difficulty with motor skills and required rehabilitation.

Police wrote in an affidavit that they had known Mouamed by his nickname “Mo Mo” and knew he lived on Knox Street.

The victim later identified Mouamed from a photo lineup as the man who had assaulted him.

In all, prosecutors dismissed six charges against Mouamed last week because the man police described as the victim had become uncooperative.

Mouamed still faces two felony charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

