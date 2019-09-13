DURHAM —Firefighters saved a home from an accidental fire that started in a kitchen on Newell Brook Road on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at a ranch at 787 Newell Brook Road at 4:30 p.m. Durham Fire Chief Joseph Moore said two people were home at the time of the fire but escaped from the home safely.

Moore estimated it took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames.

“It went very very smoothly,” Moore said. “We were cleared out of there right around 6 p.m.”

There was significant damage caused by the fire, which was contained to the kitchen. He home is structurally sound and can be repaired, Moore said.

The fire was caused by food left on the stove. Firefighters responded from Lisbon, Freeport and Brunswick to help Durham firefighters.

