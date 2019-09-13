FARMINGTON — Flamingos will be hitting local yards and lawns beginning Sept 29, bringing some fun and color to the area, while raising money for Mt Blue Rec Cheering.

The Flocking Fundraiser will run from Sept 29 through October 27. Youth cheerleaders in grades PreK through eighth grade will be taking Flocking Work Orders for $20 per flock.

Flamingo Flocks and “You’ve Been Flocked Signs” will arrive at addresses selected by donors after dark and be displayed in the lucky recipient’s yard until the following evening. If you would like to place a flocking order please see a Mt Blue Rec Cheerleader or email us at [email protected]

Mt Blue Rec Cheering would like to thank Debbie Seeley for passing along the flamingos and wonderful fundraising idea to our program.

