RUMFORD — The Oak Hill Raiders picked apart Mountain Valley from start to finish Friday to earn its first win of the season, 36-0.

On Mountain Valley’s first possession of the game, quarterback Dylan Desroches rolled out and launched a ball down the sideline where it was intercepted by Oak Hill safety and quarterback Gavin Rawstron, putting an end to a 38-yard Mountain Valley drive, one its longest of the game.

Rawstron had studied the film and knew Desroches’ tendencies, which led to the pick.

“I was just thinking in the first drive they will want to make a statement and open up that long ball and get up early,” Rawstron said. “I was expecting them to have that. Dylan is a good quarterback and he moves his legs really well, so when he rolled out I knew something was coming.”

The Raiders then started their first drive from their own 38-yard line and quickly maneuvered their way down the field, thanks in part to a 23-yard pass from Rawstron to Liam Rodrigue. That helped set up Rawstron’s 1-yard touchdown run give Oak Hill a 7-0 lead.

Mountain Valley turnovers turning into Oak Hill points was a consistent theme throughout Friday’s matchup.

Following the Raiders’ first touchdown, the Falcons earned two first downs before another pick was thrown, one of five by Desroches.

“I think we were just trying to be aggressive, our defensive followed our cues and we had a good practice week,” Oak Hill coach Stacen Doucette said. “(The secondary) played well. We are very proud of them. They have some new starters and they did a very good job.”

Oak Hill started its second drive on its own 40-yard line and again moved quickly into Mountain Valley territory.

A Rawstron swing pass to Samuel Lindsay netted 17 yards, then on the very next play Lindsay ran up the middle, cut outside and left two defenders on the ground for a 30-yard touchdown that put Oak Hill up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Mountain Valley fumbled its first snap of its third possession, giving Oak Hill superb field position.

Oak Hill’s third drive ended with another 1-yard touchdown run up the middle from Rawstron, making the Raiders lead 20-0.

Later in the second quarter, Oak Hill forced a punt and a couple of Rawstron completions set up a Tiger Hopkins 5-yard touchdown run up the middle off the read option, putting the score at 26-0 before halftime.

“We practiced a lot of formations this week but our linemen did a great job,” Rawstron said. “They punched right off the line and hit that gap, and our backs, they were off.”

The Falcons gained two more interceptions before halftime, including sophomore Ramon Spearman grabbing his first of two on the night.

“I just think it’s a lot of rotations,” Rawstron said. “We had three or four corners and safeties that rotated in almost every drive. We had healthy feet and we were ready to go.”

Desroches led the team with 44 rushing yards, 14 of which came in the first half.

Rodrigue hit a 37-yard field goal on Oak Hill’s opening possession of the second half. After the Raiders snatched another interception on the ensuing Falcon drive, Rawstron scored his third and final touchdown on a 7-yard scamper to the left pylon to put the Falcons up 36-0.

“I was very happy with the way we came in and out of the huddle,” Doucette said. “I thought the kids were quick to diagnose what we were doing and did a good job.”

Rawstron was impressed with the way his team came together in the second game of the fall.

“This team is a lot of new kids and young kids, not a lot of seniors, so some kids stepped up that were younger and we had some returners that made some big plays and led by example,” Rawstron said.

For Mountain Valley coach Devin Roberts, the Falcons’ growing pains are in full effect.

“We just got a lot to work on,” Roberts said. “We got a long ways to go for Mountain Valley to be on top right now.”

