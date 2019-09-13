FARMINGTON — Each year Work First Inc. celebrates the national Direct Support Professional Recognition Week. This year it will be celebrated from Sept.9 through Sept. 13.

Work First Inc. is delighted to announce that Lorraine Heath was selected by her peers as the D.S.P. of the year at that organization. Her positive energy and attitude along with her respectful manner and meaningful daily activities were the attributes most often listed as to why she deserves this award.

To celebrate and honor the staff known as D.S.P.’s during the week of Sept.9 through Sept 13 Work First organized daily surprises and gifts for all the D.S.P.staff. Work First Inc. is grateful that these individuals are always there on the front lines when needed. They are the support that keeps individuals with disabilities that attend Work First involved in interactive, integrated and engaging daily routines.

Work First Inc. is a private non-profit organization in its 46th year of operation. Work First Inc. offers services to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the local area.

For more information about Work First Inc. call 207-778-3200.

filed under: