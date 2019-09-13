Mixers in Sabattus will host its end-of-summer blowout party of the season Saturday, Sept. 14, with rockin’ performances by opener Live Wire and headlining tribute band, Shot of Posion. Shot of Poison includes: Bruce Bennett as BB Seville, guitar; Ad Boc as Bobby Dollface, bass; Ken Gilman as Kenny Rockett, drums; and Frank Pupillo as Fret Michaels, vocals. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15. Cover is $10 at the door. For more information, call 207-375-4188.

