Maine-based singer/songwriter Conor Page will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. There is no cover charge.

Local musician Dave Perlman will play from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Pedro’s. There is no cover. For more information about either show, call 207-783-6200.

