100 years ago: 1919

New England Telephone and Telegraph announced to supervisory employees today, an increase of wage from $1 to $3 per week for men employees and from $1 to $2 per week for women employees.

50 years ago: 1969

Businesses along Park Street, Lewiston, from Main Street to Pine were without water for hours today after the Lewiston Public Works Department was forced to shut off the water at mid-morning. Workmen of the Water District were reopening a fire hydrant at the corner of Ash and Park streets when “blocking” which had been placed in the pipes was forced loose by increased pressure along the line, and IT happened. A spokesman for the department explained to the Journal that the blocking was used in the main because no shut-off gate was installed below that particular hydrant. In order to stay the furious flow of water after the blocking let go, it was necessary to close the gates at Main and Park Streets and Park and Pine streets. As a result. the Lewiston Public Library, the First Manufacturers National Bank and the many offices at 95 Park Street were left without water. The Journal was unable to publish its first edition which generally runs off the presses at noon. The Lewiston Engraving Department, which prepares the plates from picture, could not function without water and pressmen were unable to cast the pages because water is vital in the cooling of the metal castings. The Water Department was able to install an emergency water supply by mid-afternoon.

25 years ago: 1994

The 1995 Lewiston Bicentennial Heritage Days Committee will hold an informal meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room A at Lewiston City Hall. All ethnic groups who would like to participate are invited to attend the meeting. In celebration of Lewiston’s 200th anniversary, the committee is planning a five-day event from June 30 to July 4 at the Lewiston Fairgrounds.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

