DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will feature Lynne McGhee’s one-woman show “Back to the Drawing Board” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Meet Edna, an eccentric artist and performer who lives life passionately and unconventionally. A comedy with music performed by McGhee, this one-woman show is sure to keep you laughing and thinking long after you’ve left the theater.

McGhee was last seen on stage at Good Theater in the spring playing Rita in “Lucky Stiff.” Through the years she has appeared in “Side by Side” by Sondheim, “Ruthless,” “No Biz Like Show Biz,” “Little Me” (twice!), “Moonlight and Magnolias” and “Broadway” at Good Theater. In January she will play Minka in Good Theater’s production of “Murderers.”

McGhee was formally the Children’s Miracle Network coordinator for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, development director for Maine State Music Theater and community relations director at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. She also worked as a commercial producer for WGME and as on-air talent for WPOR’s Baxter and Lynne Show and the Morning Crew.

Her one-woman show, “Back to the Drawing Board,” premieres at the Denmark Arts Center on Sept. 14. Her new podcast, “Unstuck,” is currently in development. She continues to act for film, on stage and behind the mic doing voice-over work. McGhee is a member of Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs and Boston Association of Cabaret. She holds a BA in theater and has certifications in coaching and expressive arts.

Tickets to see McGhee are available for $15, adults; $12, seniors 65+; $8, under 18; and $35, families. All tickets are general admission. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

The Denmark Arts Center is at 50 West Main St. Route 160. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: