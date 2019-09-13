AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy presents 20-year comedy veteran Ryan Gartley at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Craft Brew Underground, 34 Court St. The show will also feature Al Ghanekar, Leonard Kimble and Paul Cyphers.

With nearly 500 shows of experience, Gartley has performed everywhere from Las Vegas to Bangor. He was featured on the internationally syndicated Steve Katsos Show and was a semi-finalist in the Portland and Boston Comedy Festivals. His critical observations and dry humor have earned him opening spots for national headliners Lenny Clarke, Jeff Dunham, Steven Wright and Dave Coulier.

Ghanekar has worked with national headliners at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club and, along with shows throughout the United States, has performed in Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India.

As charming as he is funny, Kimble produces shows throughout Maine with The River Comics and recently advanced to the second round in the Last Comix Standing competition at Mohegan Sun.

Dark, cynical and hilarious, Cyphers hails from Worcester, Massachusetts, and has performed at the WOOtenanny Comedy Festival, The Comedy Attic and WooHaHa Comedy Club.

This show is for ages 21-plus.

Call or text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected] for more information.

