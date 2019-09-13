RUMFORD – Cheryl Marie Carey, 53, passed away peacefully at her home in Rumford, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born in Rumford on April 3, 1966, the daughter of Sherman and Gloria (Swan) Piper, graduated from Dirigo High School class of 1985 and had attended college.

Cheryl worked as a service manager at Walmart in Mexico. She did volunteer work for several of the local churches. She loved the ocean, camping and spending time with her family.

Cheryl was married in Dixfield on Oct. 19, 1996 to Brett R. Carey, who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include her mother, Gloria Piper of Dixfield; twin daughters, Chanelle Carey of Rumford and Victoria Carey of Beverly, Mass. and her companion, Evan Hawkes, three sons, Josh Stearns and fiancée, Amber McKenna of Canton, Jason Stearns and wife, Amanda of Lisbon, Taylor Carey and companion, Alex Noel of Rumford; sister, Andrea Piper and husband, Shabbar Raza of Burke, Va., brother, Todd Piper and wife, Jen of Peru; four grandchildren, Maelyn, Delaney, Cali Stearns and Dacen Davis; two nieces, Alana and Ariana Piper, a nephew, Andrew Salatino; mother-in-law, Freddine Carey of Holiday, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Mark Carey and wife, Cindy and their family of Holliday, Fla. and Sean Carey and his wife, Wendy and their family of Portland, and her pet dog, “Rosie”.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery, Dixfield.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

Those who desire may contribute to the

National Kidney

Foundation

30 East 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016

in her memory.