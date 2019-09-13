Charges
Lewiston
- Kenneth Thurston, 43, of 366 Pond Road, on a charge of domestic assault, 11 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
- Adam Turner, 36, of 318 Court St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:58 p.m. Thursday on Court Street.
- Dakota Walker, 23, of 15 Main St., Norway, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:35 p.m. Thursday at 45 Broad St.
- Joseph Allain, 19, of 400 Fletcher Road, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:10 a.m. Friday on Webster Street.
Androscoggin County
- Piper Allan, 30, of 3 Woodside Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:48 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Accidents
- An SUV driven by Brandon W. Kirkland, 20, of Lewiston, veered off Jackson Hill road and into a ditch after Kirkland swerved to avoid hitting a deer at 2:14 a.m. Thursday. A passenger, Michael Bristol, 21, of Lewiston, was treated for bumps and scrapes suffered in the crash. The 2011 Mitsubishi, owned by Bristol, was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Lois Lefebvre, 74, of Leeds, and Lucie I. Berube, 73, of Auburn, collided at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the Turner Street Plaza. Damage to Lefebvre’s 2019 Subaru and Berube’s 2009 Toyota, was listed as functional.
