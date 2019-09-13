FARMINGTON — RSU 9 Board of Directors touched on a number of topics at its Sept. 10 meeting. It ran the gamut from praise and thanks to Director of Support Services Jonathan Chalmers for upgrades and improvements done to individual schools during summer break, reports on programs offered by Foster Tech. Center and Franklin County Adult Education, to discussion on the best way to absorb a $1.9 million salary expense into future budgets, committee reports for BOD initiatives, first and second reads of committee recommendations, to acceptance of a BOD resignation, and continuing challenges in faculty hires.

Superintendent Tina Meserve updated the Board on new hires for the school year, noting that Ed. Tech. positions are the most challenging to fill. There are 17 open currently, although she anticipates only four of them to remain unfilled for long. RSU 9 has contracted online teaching services to bridge the gap on that handful. Transportation and Facilities is another department that has been difficult to staff. Meserve and Chalmers said there are currently 8 open positions, ranging from part-time/on call to full time.

Foster Career and Technical Education Center Director Melissa Williams presented the BOD with programs the center is offering. Curriculum is determined according to preferences listed by enrolling students. Currently the focus is on electrician, emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant, and criminal justice. Other popular career path choices are commercial driving and medical assistant. The Maine Department of Education has changed its funding approach to technical education and Williams balances state disbursements with grants and a large 2018 donation.

Ray Theriault, Acting Director for Adult Education, told the Board that almost 100 classes are planned for fall, from work training to personal enrichment. The catalog is available online now and the printed version will be distributed next week.

Among Second Reading agenda items was public participation at Board meetings. Committee Chair Iris Silverstein presented the Operations Committee’s recommendation that ten minutes be allotted at the start of each meeting for public comment and question. No public discourse would be allowed during discussion of agenda items. Director Dennis O’Neil of Farmington said that he would vote against the measure, stating that the public has the right to be heard.

“We have the right to not answer at that time, but the public should be heard,” said O’Neill. “There is no TV streaming for widespread interaction. The Chair runs the meeting and can decline or defer answers to another time. But this policy creates a vacuum.”

Chairperson Cherieann Harrison commented that the Operations’ recommendation was based on state guidelines.

“The BOD meets regularly to discuss school business. It’s a large district–we represent 10 towns. It’s important to stick to the agenda. Public comment is encouraged, but dialogue throughout the meeting distracts. We operate more effectively when we can stick to the agenda.”

The Board voted 8 in favor of formalizing public comment procedures and 4 against.

Directors also struggled to find the best way to cover $1.9 million in staff salaries as it shifts from a July-June fiscal year to a September-August year. Adjusting the fiscal year has created a situation in which 14 months’ worth of salaries have to be covered in a 12-month budget.

Business Manager Kris Pottle presented a plan that would spread the $1.9 million shortfall over five years.

O’Neil objected, saying he believed taking that long could cost the district as much as $300,000. He suggested a three-year period would be less painful in the long run.

“We recommend a longer plan for two reasons,” Meserve said. “First, we want to have the least impact possible on taxpayers. And second, we want it to be a stable impact because mandatory salaries for teachers will increase and we will have to budget for that as well, starting in 2023.”

Director Craig Stickney agreed with O’Neil and said he would like the board to consider an option to pay the entire $1.9 million in one year. Many directors said they wanted more options to review before making a decision.

Pottle was directed to work on additional scenarios: two plans that would retire the expense in one year and two plans that would cover the expense over three years. They will be reviewed at the next meeting.

In other business, Harrison announced the resignation of Director Isaac Raymond of Farmington.

Betsey Hyde was selected to act as RSU 9 Representative to the Delegate Assembly of the Maine School Board Association. Irv Faunce will serve as Alternative Representative.

Among first reading topics were policies for drug and alcohol testing for school bus drivers. Director Jesse Sillanpaa asked why only drivers transporting 16 or more students were tested.

“We follow the minimum federal standard for testing,” Chambers said. “Testing is a barrier to teachers or staff willing to transport small groups of students.”

“Medical marijuana stays in a person’s system for weeks,” said Meserve. “We can control usage on school grounds, but if a person uses medical marijuana for any purpose at night, that is out of our jurisdiction. Unfortunately, to be that strict would mean the elimination of transporting students.”

Other second readings regarding school bullying and cyberbullying forms and procedures were passed.

