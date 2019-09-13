Bingo the cat has formed a new friendship with a young deer, nicknamed “Bambi,” who visits the back yard of Theresa Stewart at 118 Farmington Court, several times each day. It just goes to prove that friends come in all shapes, sizes and types. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles