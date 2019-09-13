TURNER — SAD 52 hired more than 20 new teachers going into the school year and all has been off to a great start, Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said Friday.

“I am seeing many smiles when I visit schools,” she said.

The district has openings for two classroom teachers, six speech pathologists and nine educational technicians.

At its Thursday meeting, the school board approved a new strategic plan with seven goals after surveying hundreds of people and holding community forums in Turner, Leeds and Greene, Brandt said.

“Now our administrative team is reviewing the plan and planning the roll-out to our full staff and finalizing formatting and timelines for the many parts of the work,” she said.

One of the first visible steps: updating the district’s website, which will take about eight weeks.

“We are looking to make it more visually appealing, more easily usable by all and to offer ways for everyone to access up-to-date information and support around PowerSchool,” Brandt said.

At the meeting, she said, Leavitt Area High School Principal Eben Shaw also shared his goals for the school year, “which include a focus on learning and growth for all, students and staff.”

Tripp Middle School Principal Gail Marine told the board she planned to focus on attendance and decreasing chronic absenteeism, Brandt said.

